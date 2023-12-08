3-year-old dog missing after break-in at Toronto home

A three-year-old dog named Juju is missing after a break-in at a west Toronto home, police say.
Toronto police said officers responded at around 12:54 a.m. Thursday to a break and enter in the Royal York Road and Stanley Avenue area, south of the Gardiner Expressway.
Police said one or more suspects got into a residence, stole several pieces of jewelry, and then fled.
During that time, a beige Yorkshire Terrier was either stolen or ran away.
Police said they don’t have a suspect description at this time.
Officers released images of the missing dog and asked that anyone with information on the incident contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
