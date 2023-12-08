Menu

Crime

3-year-old dog missing after break-in at Toronto home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 6:45 pm
Juju, a beige Yorkshire Terrier, is missing after a break-in at a west Toronto home, police say. View image in full screen
Juju, a beige Yorkshire Terrier, is missing after a break-in at a west Toronto home, police say. Handout / Toronto Police
A three-year-old dog named Juju is missing after a break-in at a west Toronto home, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 12:54 a.m. Thursday to a break and enter in the Royal York Road and Stanley Avenue area, south of the Gardiner Expressway.

Police said one or more suspects got into a residence, stole several pieces of jewelry, and then fled.

During that time, a beige Yorkshire Terrier was either stolen or ran away.

Police said they don’t have a suspect description at this time.

Officers released images of the missing dog and asked that anyone with information on the incident contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

