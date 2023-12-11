Menu

Entertainment

2024 Golden Globe nominations: Will ‘Barbenheimer’ come out on top?

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Golden Globe nominees announced for ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy’'
Golden Globe nominees announced for ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy’
Cedric the Entertainer announced the Golden Globe Award nominees on Monday for “Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.” The nominees include Margot Robbie for her role as the titular character in “Barbie” and Emma Stone in the movie “Poor Things.”
It’s been a big year for film and TV, from “Barbenheimer” to the conclusion of HBO’s Succession.

On Monday, the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season and revealed the nominees for the awards ceremony early next month.

Barbershop actor Cedric The Entertainer and That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama announced the honours in a livestreamed ceremony.

As expected, two of this year’s biggest films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, scored several nominations each. The stars of both flicks, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, secured Best Performance nominations in their respective, gendered categories.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was also nominated for Best Motion Picture honours. The film’s starring actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, each received a nod.

Click to play video: '‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Canada’s Tantoo Cardinal on her role in the film'
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Canada’s Tantoo Cardinal on her role in the film

Maestro, the biographical drama about composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Bradley Cooper), and the fan favourite A24 film Past Lives also bagged several nominations.

On the TV side, Succession, Apple’s Ted Lasso, FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef all earned coveted spots on the Golden Globe shortlist with several nominations each.

Everyone’s favourite current Hollywood heartthrob, Pedro Pascal, received a nomination for the HBO smash hit The Last of Us, which gripped viewers around the globe with its high stakes, heart-pumping zombie drama. Bella Ramsey too received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Click to play video: 'Golden Globe nominees announced for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series-Drama’'
Golden Globe nominees announced for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series-Drama’

This year, the Golden Globes opted to include six nominees per category, a change from the usual five. There are also two new categories featured in the 2024 award show. The first is for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and the second is called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for movies that grossed over US$150 million. There are eight nominations featured in the latter category.

Click to play video: 'Canadian director Celine Song among those nominated for Golden Globe award'
Canadian director Celine Song among those nominated for Golden Globe award

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. E.T.

Find a complete list of the nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Anatomy Of A Fall
Fallen Leaves
Ayo Capo
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Zone of Interest

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony MDcNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

BarbieWhat Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
BarbieDance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to MeAddicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. MoviePeaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
BarbieI’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Best Television Series – Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake, Beef
Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey, Swarm
Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

