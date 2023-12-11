2024 Golden Globe nominations: Will ‘Barbenheimer’ come out on top?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a big year for film and TV, from “Barbenheimer” to the conclusion of HBO’s Succession.

On Monday, the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season and revealed the nominees for the awards ceremony early next month.

Barbershop actor Cedric The Entertainer and That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama announced the honours in a livestreamed ceremony.

As expected, two of this year’s biggest films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, scored several nominations each. The stars of both flicks, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, secured Best Performance nominations in their respective, gendered categories.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was also nominated for Best Motion Picture honours. The film’s starring actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, each received a nod.

7:12 ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Canada’s Tantoo Cardinal on her role in the film

Maestro, the biographical drama about composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Bradley Cooper), and the fan favourite A24 film Past Lives also bagged several nominations.

On the TV side, Succession, Apple’s Ted Lasso, FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef all earned coveted spots on the Golden Globe shortlist with several nominations each.

Everyone’s favourite current Hollywood heartthrob, Pedro Pascal, received a nomination for the HBO smash hit The Last of Us, which gripped viewers around the globe with its high stakes, heart-pumping zombie drama. Bella Ramsey too received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

0:27 Golden Globe nominees announced for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series-Drama’

This year, the Golden Globes opted to include six nominees per category, a change from the usual five. There are also two new categories featured in the 2024 award show. The first is for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and the second is called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for movies that grossed over US$150 million. There are eight nominations featured in the latter category.

0:26 Canadian director Celine Song among those nominated for Golden Globe award

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. E.T.

Find a complete list of the nominees below.

—

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Anatomy Of A Fall

Fallen Leaves

Ayo Capo

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Zone of Interest

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony MDcNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake, Beef

Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey, Swarm

Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers

Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie