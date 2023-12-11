2024 Golden Globe nominations: Will ‘Barbenheimer’ come out on top?

It’s been a big year for film and TV, from “Barbenheimer” to the conclusion of HBO’s Succession.
On Monday, the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season and revealed the nominees for the awards ceremony early next month.
Barbershop actor Cedric The Entertainer and That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama announced the honours in a livestreamed ceremony.
As expected, two of this year’s biggest films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, scored several nominations each. The stars of both flicks, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, secured Best Performance nominations in their respective, gendered categories.
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was also nominated for Best Motion Picture honours. The film’s starring actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, each received a nod.
Maestro, the biographical drama about composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Bradley Cooper), and the fan favourite A24 film Past Lives also bagged several nominations.
On the TV side, Succession, Apple’s Ted Lasso, FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef all earned coveted spots on the Golden Globe shortlist with several nominations each.
Everyone’s favourite current Hollywood heartthrob, Pedro Pascal, received a nomination for the HBO smash hit The Last of Us, which gripped viewers around the globe with its high stakes, heart-pumping zombie drama. Bella Ramsey too received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.
This year, the Golden Globes opted to include six nominees per category, a change from the usual five. There are also two new categories featured in the 2024 award show. The first is for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and the second is called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for movies that grossed over US$150 million. There are eight nominations featured in the latter category.
The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. E.T.
Find a complete list of the nominees below.
—
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Anatomy Of A Fall
Fallen Leaves
Ayo Capo
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Zone of Interest
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony MDcNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake, Beef
Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey, Swarm
Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Comments