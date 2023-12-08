Investigators to provide update on double homicide in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. homicide investigators are expected to provide an update and release new information regarding a double homicide in Richmond.

On Nov. 30, a father and his 13-year-old son were found dead inside their family home by Richmond RCMP officers.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said more information regarding the victims and a suspect will be released.

Last week, police released several details regarding the homicides. Investigators said they believe someone entered the family home with the intention of “committing a murder.”

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, with IHIT, said although they believe the killings to be targeted, investigators said they do not believe the incident to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Richmond RCMP said officers were initially called toa home on Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 for reports of “suspicious circumstance(s).”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.