Crime

Investigators to provide update on double homicide in Richmond, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Richmond neighbourhood still in shock over double homicide'
Richmond neighbourhood still in shock over double homicide
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still saying very little about a double homicide involving a father and son that has shocked a Richmond neighbourhood. Angela Jung reports.
B.C. homicide investigators are expected to provide an update and release new information regarding a double homicide in Richmond.

On Nov. 30, a father and his 13-year-old son were found dead inside their family home by Richmond RCMP officers.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said more information regarding the victims and a suspect will be released.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and Global News will be holding a live stream of the event in this article.

Click to play video: 'Father and son victims of Richmond double homicide'
Father and son victims of Richmond double homicide
Last week, police released several details regarding the homicides. Investigators said they believe someone entered the family home with the intention of “committing a murder.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, with IHIT, said although they believe the killings to be targeted, investigators said they do not believe the incident to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Richmond RCMP said officers were initially called toa home on Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 for reports of “suspicious circumstance(s).”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

