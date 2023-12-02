Menu

Crime

Father, 13-year-old son murdered inside family home in Richmond, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 3:30 pm
Richmond RCMP investigating double homicide
Richmond RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a double homicide. Police were called to the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive Thursday night. Paul Johnson reports.
A 46-year-old father and his 13-year-old son have been murdered inside their family home, B.C. homicide investigators said on Saturday.

They provided an update after it was reported on Friday that two bodies were found inside a Richmond home.

“Although the investigation is in very early stages, the initial evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident and the investigators are still working to determine a motive,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said, with B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“This incident occurred at a residence situated in the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.”

A map of the area provided by homicide investigators. View image in full screen
A map of the area provided by homicide investigators. IHIT

Richmond RCMP said officers were initially called to Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of “suspicious circumstance(s).”

Police tape surrounded a suburban home on Friday with forensics investigators coming and going from the property.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Rocky View Playground, or the adjoining pathways, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Police are also looking for any video footage from the area as well during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

