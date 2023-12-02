Father, 13-year-old son murdered inside family home in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old father and his 13-year-old son have been murdered inside their family home, B.C. homicide investigators said on Saturday.

They provided an update after it was reported on Friday that two bodies were found inside a Richmond home.

“Although the investigation is in very early stages, the initial evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident and the investigators are still working to determine a motive,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said, with B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“This incident occurred at a residence situated in the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.”

View image in full screen A map of the area provided by homicide investigators. IHIT

Richmond RCMP said officers were initially called to Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of “suspicious circumstance(s).”

Police tape surrounded a suburban home on Friday with forensics investigators coming and going from the property.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Rocky View Playground, or the adjoining pathways, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Police are also looking for any video footage from the area as well during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.