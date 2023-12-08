Menu

Canada

Woman dies in Ontario group home after altercation, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 9:36 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
York Regional Police say a woman has died at a group home after an altercation between people inside of the home in East Gwillimbury.

Police said they were called to a group home on Davis Drive just before 10 p.m.

Investigators said there was an altercation and officers found a woman without any vital signs. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Police said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The woman’s cause of death is unknown and a post-mortem examination is scheduled in the days to come.

Police did not release the woman’s age or what led up to the altercation inside of the group home.

