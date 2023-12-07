Connor scores twice, Hellebuyck solid as Winnipeg Jets shut down Avalanche 4-2

The Winnipeg Jets opened a four-game road trip with a statement win Thursday night, taking down the division-leading Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Denver for their third straight victory.

Neither team was able to generate much in the opening period, with Colorado failing on a power play chance and Ross Colton missing the net on a 2-on-1.

But just moments before the horn sounded to close out the first, the Jets stunned the home team with a late goal from their captain.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby chipped the puck into the Colorado end, a seemingly harmless play with seconds on the clock. Devon Toews went back to collect it for the Avalanche but his attempt to rim it along the boards was knocked down by the stick of Jonsson-Fjallby.

He then sent a pass to Adam Lowry, skating hard into the slot, and the captain wired the puck past Alexandar Georgiev with 2.2 seconds to go in the period.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg wasted little time in doubling their lead early in the second. After Josh Morrissey sent the puck around the boards in the Avalanche end, Nikolaj Ehlers grabbed it and sent a pass to Kyle Connor in the slot. Connor spun and quickly whipped a shot that beat Georgiev to make it 2-0 just 32 seconds into the middle frame.

Colorado responded quickly as Nathan MacKinnon blew past Logan Stanley and roofed one past Connor Hellebuyck at the 2:30 mark to make it 2-1.

It stayed 2-1 for a while as both teams failed to convert on the power play before the Jets restored their two goal lead at the 15:13 mark.

After a great back-check by Gabriel Vilardi, the Jets broke the puck up the ice. After setting up in the Colorado end, the Jets worked the puck around to Josh Morrissey on the left point. He skated in and placed a perfect slapshot through a screen, beating Georgiev to make it 3-1.

The Avalanche got one back with just over 30 seconds to go in the frame. Brenden Dillon attempted a hipcheck on MacKinnon along the boards in the Winnipeg end but only got a piece of him. MacKinnon then fed Joel Kiviranta in front, who steered it under the bar to make it 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Colorado had a great chance to even the game early in the third when Morrissey took a tripping penalty and 1:14 later, Dylan Samberg was called for high-sticking. But Hellebuyck stood strong and the Jets penalty kill took care of business, keeping their one-goal lead safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg locked it down from there, allowing little in terms of high-quality chances before Connor chipped the puck around a Colorado defender and skated the puck into an empty net with 37 seconds to go to seal the win. The goal was Connor’s 17th of the season to pull into a tie for second in the NHL.

Hellebuyck turned aside 32 shots as he has now allowed two goals or fewer in seven consecutive starts. Georgiev made 24 saves in defeat.

The Jets will go for a fourth straight win Sunday night in Anaheim against the Ducks. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starts at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.