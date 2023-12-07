Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. to offer grants of $2,750 to keep people in housing

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 3:46 pm
NB housing minister Jill Green speaks at a podium View image in full screen
Housing Minister Jill Green. Suzanne Lapointe / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s minister responsible for housing announced that the province’s rent bank will begin earlier than initially planned.

The program will open to applications on Dec. 13 and will provide grants to people who experience an unexpected financial hardship.

“It’s for unexpected things that happen to low to moderate income individuals so they can get past that hump and aren’t at risk of losing their housing,” she said.

Individual applicants must have a household income under $50,500, while families must be earning under $85,000. The program is funded with $3 million over two years and will provide grants of up to $2,750.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick government to introduce a ‘rent bank’ as part of housing strategy'
New Brunswick government to introduce a ‘rent bank’ as part of housing strategy

Green said that the province decided to switch the program to grants recently.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve heard very strongly from our partners how important it was that it was a grant for individuals when they’re applying,” she said.

The program was applauded by Green housing critic Megan Mitton, but said that the province needs to put more focus on ensuring that housing is affordable to begin with. She said that the amount of housing that is considered affordable has been eroding for years and that a rent cap could be a way to help ensure that less people find themselves in a situation where they can’t cover their rent.

Trending Now

“We have an affordable housing crisis, we need to do everything possible, all the tools in the toolbox to address it,” she said.

Liberal leader Susan Holt has doubts over the amount of initial funding allocated to the program. If everyone were to receive the full amount that would cover just over 1,000 households.

“We see more and more people on the waiting list for NB housing, we see more and more people homeless, we see more and more people experiencing challenges paying rent, we see inflation rates going up,” she said.

Green said that should the need be greater than the province expected she will ensure that the program receives more money.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices