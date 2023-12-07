Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Singer-songwriter Kalsey Kulyk, the C4 basketball tournament, Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gerher, and Kady in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kalsey Kulyk draws songwriting inspiration from cancer battle

Kalsey Kulyk’s journey from small-town Saskatchewan to hit songs on country radio is one of inspiration.

She is a 15-year cancer survivor and her latest single, Love Me Like an Outlaw, is currently a top-30 hit.

Kulyk speaks about her battle with cancer, the journey to recovery, and how it has inspired her songwriting in this interview with Chris Carr.

C4 basketball tournament set for tip-off at Centennial Collegiate

The Centennial Charger Charity Classic basketball tournament has been a staple for many years.

On Dec. 8, eight teams from around the province will tip off in the 13th annual C4 tournament, which raises funds for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Chantal Wagner finds out more about the tournament in Family Matters.

Coun. Sarnia Gersher weighs in on Avenue C bikeway proposal

A much-discussed proposal would mean new walking and cycling options in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon city council will be looking at a new walking and cycling project on Avenue C, running from Spadina Crescent to the north industrial area at a cost of roughly $8.7 million.

Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher speaks with Chris Carr about the proposal and offers her thoughts on the recently completed budget deliberations.

Kady getting ready for adoption at New Hope Dog Rescue

Kady is currently in foster care at New Hope Dog Rescue as she gets ready to be adopted in the new year.

Jennifer Empey explains why she became a foster family provider for New Hope Dog Rescue as they take care of Kady.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 7

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 7.

