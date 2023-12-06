Menu

Crime

Police launch death investigation after woman found in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 12:43 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a woman found on Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Montague Street. File / Getty
A death investigation is underway after the discovery of a deceased woman found in the 1300 block of Montague Street.

According to a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death.

“At approximately, 11:50 p.m. December 5, 2023, patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Montague Street for a report of a deceased person,” the release read.

“When they arrived, they discovered a deceased adult female. Officers secured the scene and requested a coroner, as well as additional police resources.”

Police say at this early stage of the investigation, there are no further details available.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to assist police to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

