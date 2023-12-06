Boots and Hearts releases headliners for 2024 country music festival

Send this page to someone via email

Country stars Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson are headed to next year’s Boots and Hearts.

All three will headline the 2024 edition of the camping and country music festival, which takes place Aug. 8 to 11 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Johnson, the Huntsville, Texas, singer known for hits “Til You Can’t” and “Diamond in My Pocket,” makes his debut at the festival as Friday’s top-billed performer.

Both Rhett and Aldean mark this as their third time at Boots and Hearts, playing Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

Other acts set to hit the stage this year include British Columbia native Madeline Merlo, as well as U.S. acts Brothers Osborne, Lonestar, Carly Pearce and Megan Moroney.

Festival organizer RepublicLive says tickets for the 2024 edition of Boots and Hearts go on sale Friday. The full lineup will be announced in the new year.