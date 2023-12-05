Suspect sought in violent, random attack on 58-year-old man at Coliseum LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

One day after issuing a plea for witnesses in an attack that left a women in a coma, police are looking for help in finding the suspect in another violent, random attack at the Coliseum transit centre.

This attack happened nearly a month ago at the transit centre on 118th Avenue near 78th Street in central Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7:15 a.m., a 58-year-old man got off the train at Coliseum LRT station and walked to the bus area on the west side of the station, where he got on an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

The man was sitting in a seat, looking out the window, when he was attacked and seriously injured. Police said the suspect ran off the bus, and the victim was able to gather himself and get medical help for significant facial injuries.

“This assault was completely random and obviously very traumatizing for the victim and those who witnessed the assault,” said Staff Sgt. Ian Brooks with the downtown investigative response team.

"This assault was completely random and obviously very traumatizing for the victim and those who witnessed the assault," said Staff Sgt. Ian Brooks with the downtown investigative response team.

"We would like to identify this suspect and are looking for the public's assistance to help us with that. Someone out there knows who he is."

The suspect is described as a man believed to be in his 30s, who is about six-feet, two-inches tall with a heavy build. He has black hair and facial hair that includes a thin moustache and a goatee.

Surveillance video photos show he was wearing a black hoodie with a small logo on the left chest pocket, black pants with zippers around the ankles. He was also wearing brown/tan shoes and a black flat brim LA Dodgers baseball cap at the time of the assault.

Two weeks after this bus attack, a 55-year-old woman was randomly attacked at the same transit centre, leaving her unconscious and in life-threatening condition.

Police said two 12-year-old girls were arrested and charged in that incident.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect in the above photos is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.