McDonald’s employee bitten by customer’s dog while bringing food to car in Kitchener

A person working at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener over the weekend was bitten by a dog that was in a customer’s vehicle, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were dispatched to the restaurant on Fairway Road on Saturday morning at around 8:45 a.m. after the incident was called in.

Officers found a victim suffering from injuries. Police say the person was soon taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers learned that the victim had been taking a food order out to a vehicle that was waiting outside the restaurant. A dog got free of the vehicle and bit the restaurant employee, according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle got ahold of the dog before fleeing the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777