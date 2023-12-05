Suspects wanted after victim ‘violently assaulted’ outside Oshawa bar: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are wanted after a victim was “violently assaulted” outside an Oshawa bar, leaving them with serious facial injuries, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the incident happened earlier this year — on Sunday, Oct. 15 — and officers have been unable to find or identify the suspects.

The victim was outside Chasers Bar and Grill located on King Street East near Townline Road South at around 3 a.m., police said.

While in the parking lot, the victim was assaulted by two female suspects, police allege, causing serious facial injuries.

Officers are now reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects and have released images of them.

Anyone who recognizes them, or has additional information or video footage relating to the incident, was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.