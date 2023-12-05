Menu

Crime

Suspects wanted after victim ‘violently assaulted’ outside Oshawa bar: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 12:01 pm
Police released these images of two suspects wanted in connection with an assault that reportedly occurred early on Oct. 15. View image in full screen
Police released these images of two suspects wanted in connection with an assault that reportedly occurred early on Oct. 15. Handout / Durham regional police
Two suspects are wanted after a victim was “violently assaulted” outside an Oshawa bar, leaving them with serious facial injuries, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the incident happened earlier this year — on Sunday, Oct. 15 — and officers have been unable to find or identify the suspects.

The victim was outside Chasers Bar and Grill located on King Street East near Townline Road South at around 3 a.m., police said.

While in the parking lot, the victim was assaulted by two female suspects, police allege, causing serious facial injuries.

Officers are now reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects and have released images of them.

Anyone who recognizes them, or has additional information or video footage relating to the incident, was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

