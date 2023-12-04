Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton Mounties look for help with community centre crime

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:16 pm
FILE. Penticton Community Centre. View image in full screen
FILE. Penticton Community Centre.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Penticton Community Centre fell victim to a break and enter and area police are looking for help to find the perpetrator.

On Dec. 2, Penticton Community Centre workers learned about a theft the night before and called police.

“The suspect(s) stole a small grey safe, which contained cash and keys,” Const. James Grandy said in a Monday press release.

“Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone in the vicinity of Power Street who may have witnessed anything or anyone suspicious on the Community Centre property overnight.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2023-19387.

Click to play video: 'Local society gifted Penticton CPR Station building'
Local society gifted Penticton CPR Station building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices