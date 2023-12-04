Penticton Mounties look for help with community centre crime

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Community Centre fell victim to a break and enter and area police are looking for help to find the perpetrator.

On Dec. 2, Penticton Community Centre workers learned about a theft the night before and called police.

“The suspect(s) stole a small grey safe, which contained cash and keys,” Const. James Grandy said in a Monday press release.

“Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone in the vicinity of Power Street who may have witnessed anything or anyone suspicious on the Community Centre property overnight.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2023-19387.