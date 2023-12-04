Highway 1 closed through Fraser Canyon due to atmospheric river expected

Send this page to someone via email

The atmospheric river predicted to hit B.C. on Monday is forcing the closure of a major highway out of precaution.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it will be closing Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon on Monday at 7 p.m. due to heavy rainfall expected and rain and snow at higher elevations.

The ministry’s geotechnical experts recommended this closure as a precaution due to the area that was affected by the Kookipi Creek wildfire this past summer.

It will close between Boothroyd and Siska (approximately nine kilometres south of Lytton) from 7 p.m. Monday until an assessment can be conducted mid-morning on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Checkpoints will be set up on Highway 1 just outside of Hope and Lytton to let motorists know about the closure and to detour traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

Other routes that will remain open include Highway 3 and Highway 5, however, drivers are advised to be prepared for changing driving conditions on the mountain passes.

2:38 Importance of winter tires

At least 27 structures, including six homes, were destroyed by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

The remainder of the destroyed structures were recreational and maintenance buildings, the Fraser Valley Regional District stated in September.