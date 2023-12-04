Phone used to assault employee at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph woman is facing charges after a store employee was injured as a result of being struck by a cellphone.

Guelph Police Service were called to a downtown business on Friday.

Investigators say sometime during the noon hour, a woman was blasting music from her phone at a very loud volume. The employee asked the woman to turn it off but was allegedly met with anger and was yelled at by the woman.

They say the woman was then asked to leave but the employee was grabbed by the shirt and was struck in the head with the phone. The injury left a large laceration that required stitches.

Officers located the woman a short time later and made an arrest. A 42-year-old will be in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 12.