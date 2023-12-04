Menu

Crime

Phone used to assault employee at Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 4, 2023 11:48 am
FILE - Guelph Police Service cruiser. A Guelph woman has a court date for January after police allege she struck a store employee with her cellphone after the employee asked her to turn down the loud music she was said to be playing on the device. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph woman is facing charges after a store employee was injured as a result of being struck by a cellphone.

Guelph Police Service were called to a downtown business on Friday.

Investigators say sometime during the noon hour, a woman was blasting music from her phone at a very loud volume. The employee asked the woman to turn it off but was allegedly met with anger and was yelled at by the woman.

They say the woman was then asked to leave but the employee was grabbed by the shirt and was struck in the head with the phone. The injury left a large laceration that required stitches.

Officers located the woman a short time later and made an arrest. A 42-year-old will be in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 12.

