Multiple fires in houses under construction deemed suspicious by Blue Mountains OPP

Two fires at housing construction projects in Blue Mountain is now being investigated by members of Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP’s crime unit and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, around 5:40 a.m. OPP went to the area of 190 Crosswinds Blvd. in the Town of the Blue Mountains for a structure fire.

Officers say they found homes that were still under construction engulfed in flames.

Then the next day at around 10:45 p.m., members of the OPP, along with the Blue Mountains Fire Department and Collingwood Fire Department, were sent to a structure fire in the area of Crosswinds Boulevard and Springside Crescent in The Town of the Blue Mountains.

Police say several houses under construction were found to be engulfed in flames.

Police say the fire is believed to be suspicious.

There were no injuries.