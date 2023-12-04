Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Multiple fires in houses under construction deemed suspicious by Blue Mountains OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:18 pm
FILE - The OPP's crime unit and Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains. View image in full screen
FILE - The OPP's crime unit and Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two fires at housing construction projects in Blue Mountain is now being investigated by members of Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP’s crime unit and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, around 5:40 a.m. OPP went to the area of 190 Crosswinds Blvd. in the Town of the Blue Mountains for a structure fire.

Officers say they found homes that were still under construction engulfed in flames.

Then the next day at around 10:45 p.m., members of the OPP, along with the Blue Mountains Fire Department and Collingwood Fire Department, were sent to a structure fire in the area of Crosswinds Boulevard and Springside Crescent in The Town of the Blue Mountains.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say several houses under construction were found to be engulfed in flames.

Police say the fire is believed to be suspicious.

There were no injuries.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices