Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada begins consultations on alert system for missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 2:52 pm
Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference about the continued loss of missing and murdered Indigenous women, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference about the continued loss of missing and murdered Indigenous women, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa has started consultations on the creation of a public alert system, the Red Dress Alert, for missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.

NDP Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan has been a vocal advocate for an Amber-Alert-like system for missing Indigenous people for quite some time. She spoke with Global News Sunday morning.

“We are in the beginning stages of consultations and that’s really going to be born out of the discussions we have with folks who are working on the front lines, impacted family members and leadership,” she said.

“We’ll see (what happens) after the consultations are done.”

Gazan said the alert system is needed now more than ever before, and the Canadian government agrees.

“The current Prime Minister called the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited diverse gendered people an ongoing genocide. It is at crisis levels and has been acknowledged at the United Nations level,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited diverse gendered peoples are going missing at disproportional rates. We also know through a national inquiry that, should we go missing, the systems in place to protect us have not done what needs to be done to make sure we are safe and we are found.”

Trending Now

The consultation process just started this past Friday.

“I was up very late on Friday meeting with groups. That will guide the directions we are pursuing going forward,” Gazan said.

“I want to make sure that it is done in an appropriate way, it is done in a trauma-informed way and it’s done where the voices that need to be heard are heard.”

Gazan said she has been pushing for the Canadian government to create the Red Dress Alert system since she was elected in 2019. She wants to see the system in place and operational “in the new year.”

“Every moment we wait someone else goes missing,” Gazan said.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices