Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Crombie leading after second round of voting for Ontario Liberal leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2023 3:56 pm
Ontario Liberal Party leadership front runner, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, reacts during a television interview ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Ontario Liberal leadership election, in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Liberal Party leadership front runner, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, reacts during a television interview ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Ontario Liberal leadership election, in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Chris Young / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Voting for the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is going to a third round, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie having nearly secured enough votes for the win.

Yasir Naqvi, a Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister, secured the fewest points in the second round of voting with 3,101 and has dropped off the ballot.

Trending Now

His supporters votes are now being tallied up and added to the points of the remaining two candidates: Crombie and Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices