Yet another hate-motivated attack on Delta, B.C. church caught on camera: Police

Police in Delta, B.C., have released video of what they believe is yet hate-motivated incident targeting a local church.

It’s the most recent in a string of at least six attacks on the Ladner United Church dating back to 2019 that appear to be specifically targeting Pride flags.

The most recent incident happened on Nov. 27, when someone used a glass-breaking tool to shatter a church window where a flag was hanging, before running away.

“The Delta Police are investigating this act as a hate crime as the common denominator of all of these mischiefs is a symbol celebrating a marginalized part of our community,” police said.

“The targeting of the Pride Flag is hate.”

The suspect in the incident matches the description of the person responsible for previous attacks, police said.

They’re described as thin and fit-looking, wearing jeans and a zip-up jacket with the hood up.

Police said the two-tone jacket has unique reflective material on it on the wrists, the middle of the back and the zipper.

In September, someone shattered two windows at the church where Pride flags were hanging, while the church’s windows were splattered with black paint in June.

Other incidents included a Pride flag being cut down and directly marked with paint.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

