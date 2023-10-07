Menu

Crime

B.C. church target of vandalism, again; windows smashed in front of Pride flags

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 4:41 pm
Delta police said a man shattered two windows where Pride flags were hanging, on the night of Sept. 22 at Ladner United Church.
A B.C. church has once again been targeted for what appears to be the display of Pride flags.

Delta police said a man shattered two windows where Pride flags were hanging, on the night of Sept. 22 at Ladner United Church.

A CCTV video has been released by police in hopes of furthering the investigation.

In the video, a man can be seen riding up to the church on a bicycle before the windows were smashed.

Police said the bicycle is unique, with fenders, light-coloured brake lines, front shocks and a dark frame.

It is the sixth incident of similar nature at the church.

Police have opened files into incidents at the Ladner United Church in the last several years, but despite “thorough investigations,” officials have never identified a suspect.

An incident in July 2022 was caught on camera and involved a masked man using a sharp-edged pole to slash at a Pride flag.

A church spokesperson said previously that the congregation would continue to display the flags despite the actions of vandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

