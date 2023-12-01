Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP say 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on highway near Sherwood Park

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 6:36 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision on a central Alberta highway near Sherwood Park on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened around noon on Highway 21 near Township Road 505A.

Trending Now

They did not say what investigators believe happened but noted the crash involved two vehicles.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices