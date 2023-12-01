RCMP say 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on highway near Sherwood Park

The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision on a central Alberta highway near Sherwood Park on Friday.
A police spokesperson said the crash happened around noon on Highway 21 near Township Road 505A.
They did not say what investigators believe happened but noted the crash involved two vehicles.
