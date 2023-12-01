3 B.C. firefighters facing charges after allegedly assaulting homeless man

Send this page to someone via email

Three firefighters in Trail, B.C., have been charged with assault after an alleged attack on a homeless man.

The assault allegedly took place on April 23 on Spokane Street in downtown Trail, while the firefighters were off duty.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was punched in the head several times and suffered a serious shoulder injury, and possibly lost consciousness, police said.

“The victim received injuries to his face and to his shoulder. He has since recovered from them, to what degree I am not sure. And that particular person is now housed,” Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“All three men involved in the alleged attack were connected to the Kootenay-Boundary regional fire department. They are currently still employed, is my understanding, however charges were only laid this week.”

Court records show Gregory Ferraby, Richard Morris and Wesley Parsons are each facing one count of assault.

Ferraby is also facing an additional charge of uttering threats, which Wicentowich said allegedly targeted the same man. According to court records, that incident allegedly took place on April 13.

Kootenay-Boundary Fire Chief Dan Derby said an internal investigation has been launched and the three firefighters who have been charged are absent from the workplace and will not be responding to calls.

“Public safety is at the heart of everting we do, we’re saddened and disturbed at the charges and the allegations,” he said.

All three men have been released and are due in court in Rossland on Dec. 7.

