Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Reward to be offered for kitten stolen from pet store in Waterloo, charity says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 2:04 pm
Crosby the kitten was taken from a pet store in Waterloo on Nov. 24. View image in full screen
Crosby the kitten was taken from a pet store in Waterloo on Nov. 24. Pet Patrol Cat Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man accused of stealing a kitten from a pet store in Waterloo but have yet to recover the missing feline.

According to a release, the incident occurred at a store near Weber Street North and Northfield Drive at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

A man walked into the store and took a kitten from a cage before hiding it as he left the store, police say.

They credited a number of people in the community with identifying the man before the arrest was made.

Police say a 58-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with theft under $5,000.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the kitten, named Crosby, has not been located as of Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Pet Patrol Cat Rescue, a volunteer-based organization that attempts to help orphaned or abandoned cats find their furever homes, places kittens and cats in a number of pet stores in hopes of rehoming them, including the Pat Valu where Crosby the kitten was taken.

Trending Now

“Some generous people have stepped forward and have donated towards a reward for Crosby’s safe return,” the organization said on Facebook on Friday.

“We will be posting a go fund me shortly if you would like to contribute towards the reward, Crosby’s care, or our rescue in general.

“If you have Crosby, you can surrender him to a local vet clinic, a WRPS station, one of our partnered Pet Valu stores, or contact us and we will arrange for someone to come and pick him up (askus@petpatrol.ca).”

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices