Reward to be offered for kitten stolen from pet store in Waterloo, charity says

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man accused of stealing a kitten from a pet store in Waterloo but have yet to recover the missing feline.

According to a release, the incident occurred at a store near Weber Street North and Northfield Drive at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

A man walked into the store and took a kitten from a cage before hiding it as he left the store, police say.

They credited a number of people in the community with identifying the man before the arrest was made.

Police say a 58-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with theft under $5,000.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the kitten, named Crosby, has not been located as of Friday afternoon.

Pet Patrol Cat Rescue, a volunteer-based organization that attempts to help orphaned or abandoned cats find their furever homes, places kittens and cats in a number of pet stores in hopes of rehoming them, including the Pat Valu where Crosby the kitten was taken.

“Some generous people have stepped forward and have donated towards a reward for Crosby’s safe return,” the organization said on Facebook on Friday.

“We will be posting a go fund me shortly if you would like to contribute towards the reward, Crosby’s care, or our rescue in general.

“If you have Crosby, you can surrender him to a local vet clinic, a WRPS station, one of our partnered Pet Valu stores, or contact us and we will arrange for someone to come and pick him up (askus@petpatrol.ca).”