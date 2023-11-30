4 teens rescued following human trafficking investigation in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Human Trafficking section has resulted in the rescue of four teens in Edmonton.

Two men along with a 17-year-old youth face a total of 48 charges. The suspects were charged on Oct. 12 following a lengthy investigation which ALERT says revealed the victims involved were underage.

Police believe the teens were recruited and groomed to work in the sex trade and were being sexually exploited at a local hotel. One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, was part of a missing persons investigation earlier in the year. ALERT worked with the Edmonton Police Service to identify other victims.

“These youths met their perpetrators over social media and were lured and groomed into working in the sex industry,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes, ALERT Human Trafficking. “As is often the case, there are a bunch of false promises of money, relationships, gifts, but those never seem to materialize and these survivors endure tremendous hardship.”

Police said all four survivors are receiving the appropriate supports and resources with partner agencies.

Obinna Nwanekezi, 19, faces 22 charges including luring a child and sexual assault. Jelani Ried, 19, faces 21 charges. Five additional charges have been laid against a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The suspects have been released with conditions.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault or abuse is encouraged to report it to police.

Victims of sexual exploitation can report it to the Edmonton Police Service by calling 780-423-4567, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.