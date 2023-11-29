COVID-19: Peterborough risk index still high as 1 death, 11 active outbreaks reported

Send this page to someone via email

For the fifth consecutive week, the community risk index for COVID-19 for the Peterborough, Ont., region remains at a high level, public health officials report.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health maintained the community risk index at high for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The weekly risk index has COVID-19 case rates at “moderate,” however, outbreak indicators have risen from “moderate” last week to “high.” PCR test per cent positivity indicator remains at high and the wastewater surveillance indicator also stays at a “very high” level. The positive rapid antigen tests indicator moved from “very low” last week to “moderate.”

Peterborough Public Health's risk index for COVID-19 on Nov. 29, 2923.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Nov. 22 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 145 — up from 113 reported on Nov. 22 and 126 reported on Nov. 15. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 156 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. One new death since the Nov. 22 update. There have been two deaths reported this month.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 77 since the Nov. 15 update.

Hospitalizations: As of Nov. 20, there were 29 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,187 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,886 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are 11 active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27 Springdale County Manor in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27.

in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27. Congregate living facility (no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26.

(no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26. Congregate living facility (no. 61) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26.

(no. 61) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26. Extendicare Lakefield in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25.

in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25. Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 24

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 24 Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20. Extendicare Peterborough : Declared on the third floor on Nov. 20

: Declared on the third floor on Nov. 20 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared on the B4 inpatient medicine unit on Nov. 17.

: Declared on the B4 inpatient medicine unit on Nov. 17. Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 20.

in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 20. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 23

Outbreaks lifted since Nov. 22:

Sisters of St. Joseph retirement home in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Nov. 21 and lifted on Nov. 25

retirement home in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Nov. 21 and lifted on Nov. 25 Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on B6 inpatient unit on Nov. 10 and lifted on Nov. 24.

There have been 285 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, 23,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered — up 2,000 doses since the Nov. 22 update.