Education

Pre-fab addition to Kelowna school will create five new classrooms

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 1:43 pm
B.C. kids meal program sees increased demand
It's another sign of the current economic climate; a program to help feed school-aged kids on weekends is seeing record high demand and there's now a waitlist. Janet Brown reports on the Backpack Buddies' growing challenges.
There will be 120 seats in five new classrooms for students at North Glenmore Elementary in the fall of 2024, B.C.’s Ministry of Education announced Wednesday.

“We are expanding schools to meet the needs of our growing communities,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care.

“With record population growth, our government will continue to invest in our schools as more cities like Kelowna welcome new students to their classrooms.”

The addition at North Glenmore Elementary is priced at $7.5 million and will be prefabricated with sustainable and energy-efficient design.

“We welcome this prudent investment in our growing community,” said Lee-Ann Tiede, education board chair for Central Okanagan Public Schools. “As we serve more students each year, projects like this offer an efficient way to build on our safe, welcoming and sustainable learning spaces.”

Recognizing the needs of the growing community, the provincial government has approved approximately $177 million to create 2,220 new student seats in the Central Okanagan District over the past six years.

This includes the 12-classroom addition at École Dr. Knox Middle School currently underway, the completed École H.S. Grenda Middle and funding for the new George Pringle Secondary.

 

