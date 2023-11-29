Assiniboia man faces 13 charges related to sexual assault investigation involving 3 boys

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask., was arrested and charged following an investigation into historic sexual assaults against three boys.

In November, Coronach RCMP received a report of sexual assault against the three individuals, who were under 12 years old during incidents in the mid-2010s.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, on November 27, 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS) with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and the Coronach and Assiniboia RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Assiniboia,” police said in a release. “An adult male was arrested without incident at the residence.”

On Tuesday, 13 charges were laid against the accused, including three counts of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

The accused was remanded into custody until his next scheduled appearance in Moose Jaw provincial court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

“It was determined that a home-based daycare was operating at this residence,” police stated. “The GIS and ICE units are continuing the investigation.”

The Saskatchewan education minister said in a statement that police-based Victims Services is in contact with the RCMP regarding this situation and will be reaching out to families to offer support, information and referrals to services during this difficult time.

“I am deeply concerned with the serious allegations involving the exploitation of children, in relation to an individual connected to a place where parents send their children to be safe and protected,” Jeremy Cockrill said.

“When the Ministry of Education was alerted that a police charge occurred, immediate action was taken to place the family child care home’s license on hold. The ministry will be assisting families in finding alternative care where possible.”

Saskatchewan RCMP will work to determine if there are additional victims.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about this or any other crime to contact their local RCMP detachment by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.