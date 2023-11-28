Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Coroner says Mexican boxer did not report concussion before deadly Montreal fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 1:53 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebecer coroner says Mexican boxer Jeanette Guadeloupe Zacarias Zapata did not declare a likely prior concussion before an August 2021 match in Montreal that led to her death.

Coroner Jacques Ramsay concludes in a report released today that 18-year-old Zacarias Zapata died of a traumatic brain injury after she suffered a cerebral knockout during the match with Quebec boxer Marie-Pier Houle.

Ramsay says Zacarias Zapata’s death was accidental but came 15 weeks after a match in Mexico in which she likely suffered a similar cerebral knockout — characterized by head trauma causing a concussion.

Click to play video: 'Study sheds new light on the extent contact sports can impact young brains'
Study sheds new light on the extent contact sports can impact young brains

The coroner notes that the boxer answered negative to a question on a government-issued questionnaire about previous concussions and head injuries before the 2021 fight at Montreal’s IGA Stadium.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Among Ramsay’s recommendations is a call for Quebec’s sports regulator to require fighters who are knocked out in a preceding match to submit details of what happened and associated medical reports before their next fight.

He also recommends that the regulator require fighters to undergo neuropsychological testing after cerebral knockouts.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Addressing concussions head on'
Global News Morning Peterborough: Addressing concussions head on
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices