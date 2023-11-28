Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder of B.C. woman in Markham, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 9:21 am
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman at a home in Markham, Ont.

Police said on Nov. 16, just before 11 p.m., officers were called for “an unknown trouble call” at a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road.

Investigators said they found a man with serious injuries and a woman with no vital signs.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Xu Guo from B.C., was pronounced dead, police said. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Police have charged 34-year-old Zhaoyu Li with first-degree murder.

