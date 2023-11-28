Man charged with 1st-degree murder of B.C. woman in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman at a home in Markham, Ont.

Police said on Nov. 16, just before 11 p.m., officers were called for “an unknown trouble call” at a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road.

Investigators said they found a man with serious injuries and a woman with no vital signs.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Xu Guo from B.C., was pronounced dead, police said. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Police have charged 34-year-old Zhaoyu Li with first-degree murder.