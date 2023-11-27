Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to provide update on Langside Street homicide

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 12:37 pm
A Winnipeg police forensics vehicle is seen on Langside Street. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police forensics vehicle is seen on Langside Street. Josh Arason / Global News
Insp. Jennifer McKinnon and Chief Danny Smyth from the Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 1 p.m. on Monday regarding the ongoing homicide investigation on Langside Street.

So far police have released details about five victims who had injuries consistent with a shooting.

Winnipeg shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: Police

Police said that on Sunday just after 4 a.m. they went to a residence in the 100 block of Langside Street where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to the hospital. One man later died, and a man and a woman were receiving medical care.

Police said they currently have made no arrests and suspects are still being determined, as are the identities of the victims.

Global News will be livestreaming the conference.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

