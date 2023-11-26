Wife of tractor driver speaks day after police chase in Surrey

The wife of the tractor driver who flipped the vehicle while being chased by police confirmed her husband, Chilliwack resident Bill Shoker, was behind the wheel.

When Global News went to the Shokar’s home, a woman who identified herself as his wife said Bill Shokar was participating in the “STOP SOGI 123” protest that was a scheduled “Road Rally” starting in Chilliwack and ending in Vancouver.

Manjit Shoker said Bill has been involved in many anti-SOGI rallies in the region.

“He is OK, but he is having surgery either today or Monday,” Manjit said. “I think they are saying his backbone is broken or something like that. I do not know when he will return home. There are still tests they are doing.”

Majit said the incident was scary for her, and she does not know how or why the police chase began or why Shoker chose to drive a tractor.

SOGI 123 is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their curriculum.

Manjit could not comment on the possibility of Bill being charged.

Global News obtained a video taken from inside the tractor taken by Bill, while he was driving on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

“We are just leaving the district of Chilliwack and going to be approaching the district of Abbotsford, B.C., in about 20 minutes,” he said in the video. “I would like all the parents watching this … if you love your children, please support this cause before it is too late. Thank you.”

Part of the police chase was captured on video by a witness.

“We saw the tractor make contact with the police cars a couple more times before making contact and actually rolling over,” John Webb said. “It rolled all the way over and the tractor driver fell all of the way out of the sunroof of the tractor and onto the road.”

The RCMP responded to queries by deferring to the provincial police watchdog.

B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed it has begun an investigation looking into the police’s actions amid the incident, but added that the investigation is early, so no additional info is yet available.

