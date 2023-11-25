Large police presence outside southeast Calgary restaurant after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A large number of police officers could be seen outside a restaurant in southeast Calgary after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Earl’s Kitchen and Bar located at 130th Avenue S.E.

Witnesses told Global News they heard four loud gunshots and saw two people with large guns getting into a vehicle.

One man sustained gunshot wounds and is in non-life-threatening condition, according to the CPS.

Police say the incident is a “targeted attack” and the community is not in danger.

–More to come…