Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large police presence outside southeast Calgary restaurant after shooting

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 7:25 pm
A large number of police officers can be seen outside a restaurant in southeast Calgary after a shooting on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A large number of police officers can be seen outside a restaurant in southeast Calgary after a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Offin/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large number of police officers could be seen outside a restaurant in southeast Calgary after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Earl’s Kitchen and Bar located at 130th Avenue S.E.

Witnesses told Global News they heard four loud gunshots and saw two people with large guns getting into a vehicle.

Trending Now

One man sustained gunshot wounds and is in non-life-threatening condition, according to the CPS.

Police say the incident is a “targeted attack” and the community is not in danger.

–More to come…

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices