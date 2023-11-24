Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Size of TFSA contribution limit rises for 2nd year in a row

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'TFSA or RRSP? Deciding which investment is best for you'
TFSA or RRSP? Deciding which investment is best for you
With this year's RRSP contribution deadline on March 1st, Aimee Chow of Coast Capital Savings spoke to Neetu Garcha about what people need to take into account when deciding which investment option is right for them – Feb 16, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadians will again be able to put more into their tax-free savings accounts in 2024, according to Finance Canada.

The department confirmed in a statement to Global News on Friday the TFSA contribution limits are being raised to $7,000 next year.

That’s up from an increase of $6,500 in 2023, and marks the first time the Canada Revenue Agency has raised the size of contribution limit increase in back-to-back years since its inception in 2009. From 2019 to 2022, the increase was capped at $6,000 annually.

The 2024 increase marks the second largest of all-time, with a one-time $10,000 bump to contribution space in 2015 under the Conservative government of the day.

After that point, TFSA contribution limits have been calculated on a base of $5,000 indexed to inflation, rounded to the nearest $500.

Story continues below advertisement

The total TFSA contribution limit for anyone born before 1991 will be $95,000 as of 2024. That amount varies for those born after that date, as TFSAs are open to those aged 18 and older and contribution limits are expanded annually after that point.

Trending Now

Unused contribution room rolls over year-to-year, as well. Individuals can check their personal TFSA space on their CRA MyAccount.

Click to play video: 'What you might not know about your TFSA'
What you might not know about your TFSA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices