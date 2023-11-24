Menu

Crime

Pokeman cards stolen from a business in Guelph’s north end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 24, 2023 11:08 am
Guelph Police say two people tried to distract staff while a third person left with $6,500 worth of Pokeman cards in a shopping cart, setting off security alarms. View image in full screen
Guelph Police say two people tried to distract staff while a third person left with $6,500 worth of Pokeman cards in a shopping cart, setting off security alarms. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say $6,500 worth of Pokemon cards were stolen from a business in the city’s north end.

The business has been the victim of multiple thefts this year alone.

On Thursday, police said officers were called to the store on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street after receiving a report about a theft last weekend.

Three men and a woman reportedly went into the store on Nov. 19 and walked around separately, as one of them filled a shopping cart.

Investigators said two of them tried to distract staff while a third person walked out with a cart, setting off the security alarms.

The three men went to a vehicle in the parking lot before the woman joined them a short time later.

The investigation remains ongoing.

