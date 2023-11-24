Menu

Crime

Charges laid in police impersonation, break and enter, assault and $10M B.C. theft investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2023 11:01 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man in connection with a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.

Richmond RCMP says the “lengthy and complex investigation” began after thieves impersonating police officers broke into a home and tied up a couple, assaulting them and confining them for hours.

Mounties say the armed suspects made off with $10 million in unspecified cryptocurrency and luxury goods, leaving the “badly shaken up” victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan with Richmond RCMP says the investigators from the force’s serious crimes unit and economic crime unit worked on the case for more than a year, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who faces “many very serious charges.”

Mounties say the BC Prosecution Service approved 11 charges against Jin Da Xing, a 34-year-old Richmond resident, including break and enter, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, extortion, possession of stolen property and impersonating a peace officer.

Police say Xing is in custody and awaiting trial, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 6 in Richmond provincial court.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

