Charges laid in police impersonation, break and enter, assault and $10M B.C. theft investigation

Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man in connection with a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.
Richmond RCMP says the “lengthy and complex investigation” began after thieves impersonating police officers broke into a home and tied up a couple, assaulting them and confining them for hours.
Mounties say the armed suspects made off with $10 million in unspecified cryptocurrency and luxury goods, leaving the “badly shaken up” victims with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan with Richmond RCMP says the investigators from the force’s serious crimes unit and economic crime unit worked on the case for more than a year, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who faces “many very serious charges.”
Mounties say the BC Prosecution Service approved 11 charges against Jin Da Xing, a 34-year-old Richmond resident, including break and enter, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, extortion, possession of stolen property and impersonating a peace officer.
Police say Xing is in custody and awaiting trial, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 6 in Richmond provincial court.
