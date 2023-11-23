Rainbow Bridge still closed, probe of ‘horrific’ vehicle explosion continues

Send this page to someone via email

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains closed as the investigation into a “horrific” vehicle explosion continues.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission’s website on Thursday indicates the crossing remains closed to entry on both sides of the border; the Lewiston Queensway, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge crossings are open.

It’s unclear how long the crossing, which links Ontario with New York state near Niagara Falls, will remain closed. Thousands are expected to travel through the region this week for American Thanksgiving and Black Friday this weekend.

Rainbow Bridge closed Wednesday after a vehicle exploded at the port of entry. Two people were killed and a third person was injured.

Security on both sides of the border was immediately heightened after the incident, which happened before noon Eastern.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday night the incident was a “horrific accident” and not an act of terrorism.

Hochul said that the damage at Rainbow Bridge means it will take time to find out what happened, and that the vehicle appeared to crash into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) booth at a high rate of speed, exploding upon impact.

“The vehicle is basically incinerated. Nothing is left but the engine,” she said, adding the debris was spread out over a dozen or so checkpoint booths.

“At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack.”

Law enforcement personnel blocked off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the bridge.

Hochul said security camera video from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the car racing through an intersection on a wet road, hitting a low median and vaulting high into the air in a CBP area just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

The car flew for several metres, twisting and then crashing into a line of booths out of the camera’s view.

Hochul, who visited the scene of the crash, said she viewed the security video that she called “absolutely surreal.”

“You actually had to look and say, ‘Was this (video) generated by AI? Because it was so surreal to see how high in the air this vehicle actually went, and then the crash and the explosion,” she said.

A CBP law enforcement official told Global News on background that a field officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, but was treated and released.

The officer was protected by the booth they were inside that was hit by the vehicle, Hochul said.

Hochul said it wasn’t clear whether the driver — whom she identified as a western New York resident — was intentionally heading for the bridge, which crosses the Niagara River.

The incident took place on one of the busiest travel days of the year for the U.S., one day before the American Thanksgiving holiday.

All other border crossings in the Buffalo-Niagara region were closed, and security measures were heightened at all other checkpoints across the Canada-U.S. border, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and local railway networks.

Toronto police stepped up patrols “out of an abundance of caution,” while police in Peel Region deployed more officers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a news conference that Canada was taking the situation “extremely seriously.”

“Any time a piece of infrastructure as important to Canada and the United States, like a border crossing, sees this kind of violent circumstance, it’s a source of concern for the Government of Canada and for the United States,” LeBlanc told reporters.

The FBI office in Buffalo said Wednesday night no “terrorism nexus” was found, and said a search of the scene revealed no explosive materials. The investigation has been turned over to the U.S. Niagara Falls Police Department, it added.

— with files from Global News’ Naomi Barghiel and Sean Boynton