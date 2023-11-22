Rainbow Bridge between Canada-U.S. shut down after ‘vehicle explosion’: FBI

Send this page to someone via email

The Rainbow Bridge connecting Canada and the U.S. is currently shut down at Niagara Falls after what the local FBI detachment is calling a “vehicle explosion.”

The branch said its Buffalo, N.Y., field office is investigating.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The U.S.-based NITTEC, made up of agencies in New York and southern Ontario and which provide real-time traffic updates and border crossing information to travelers, had confirmed the bridge closure in a social media post Wednesday afternoon, saying the bridge “is closed from Main St to Falls Ave in Niagara Falls because of a crash.”

The closure was reported at 11:51 a.m., the traffic authority coalition said. It is made up of member agencies including the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the New York State Department of Transportation, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, New York State Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.

The Niagara Regional Police Service told Global News the bridge is closed due to an investigation.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt also confirmed the bridge’s closure in a social media post, saying there are “major issues” at the U.S. borders in the Niagara region.

Fort Erie Peace Bridge is also closed at the end of the QEW, Schmidt said, adding that Highway 405 and the Lewiston-Queenston bridge are also in the process of closing.

“You can expect heavy delays in the Niagara area. If you are planning on crossing the border, please delay travel until we know those highways and closures have reopened,” he said in a video.

US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on social media that he is aware of the situation unfolding on the Rainbow Bridge.

“Our provincial law enforcement is actively engaged in assessing the situation. They are working with local law enforcement and are providing support as required,” he said.

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

The state governor, Kathy Hochul, posted that she has “been briefed on the incident” and is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she said.

