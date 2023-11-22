Rainbow Bridge explosion: Police patrols increased in Toronto, at Pearson airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service says it is stepping up patrols “out of an abundance of caution” after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday.

“Due to today’s incident at the Canada-US border, we will be increasing directed patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city,” the service said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is out of an abundance of caution and there are no known threats for the city of Toronto.”

In the U.S., the FBI said earlier Wednesday that it was investigating a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the cities of Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

There is no official confirmation at this time on the nature of the vehicle explosion.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said the service regularly works with national and provincial law enforcement to “ensure coordination and information sharing,” adding that communication is “open and active.”

Police in Peel Region have confirmed more officers have also been deployed to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The airport’s operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said in a statement to Global News that it is aware of the incident at the Rainbow Bridge and is in contact with federal authorities.

The GTAA said it requested the additional police presence at the airport.

There has been no impact to airport operations, the GTAA said.

0:58 Rainbow Bridge explosion: Trudeau says measures being ‘activated’ at all border crossings across Canada

“We will provide an update if there are any changes to the current situation,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement that there is no known threat to public safety in Ontario at this time.

“We will continue to work with our policing partners to actively monitor the situation,” the OPP said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has directed New York State Police to work with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into the state.

