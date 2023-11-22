Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

RCMP need help identifying man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in Drumheller

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 5:14 pm
RCMP need help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault on Sept. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP need help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault in Drumheller on Sept. 27, 2023. Courtesy: RCMP
RCMP in Drumheller, Alta., are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault involving a female youth.

It happened on Sept. 27, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The girl was approached by a man she didn’t know “on the streets of Drumheller,” RCMP said.

The man talked to the girl and started walking with her.

“They both eventually sat down behind a building where he proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner,” RCMP said. The man then left.

He is described as approximately 30 to 40 years old, about six feet tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Drumheller RCMP Detachment at 403-823-2630.

