Canada

Drumheller preteen airlifted to Calgary hospital after being hit by pickup near school

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 1:23 pm
A 12-year-old girl suffered severe injuries when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon while walking near a Drumheller school.

According to RCMP officials, emergency crews were called to a location near Drumheller Valley Secondary School at around 3:30 p.m. after the student was hit while crossing Seventh Avenue.

She was taken by ground ambulance to the Drumheller Health Centre and subsequently airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

As of Friday morning, the girl was considered to be in non-life-threatening condition but her injuries were deemed serious.

A preliminary investigation has ruled out alcohol, drugs and excessive speed as factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP detachment at (403) 823-7590 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

