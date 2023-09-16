Menu

Crime

2 people charged after firearm was discharged at a vehicle on Highway 56: Drumheller RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 3:25 pm
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two people are facing multiple firearm related charges after allegedly discharging a firearm at another vehicle while travelling on Highway 56 north of Drumheller, said RCMP.

On Sept. 15 around 8:51 a.m. Drumheller RCMP responded to an incident involving people shooting at a vehicle and driving dangerously on Highway 56.

RCMP said both occupants of the suspect vehicle were seen entering a residence in Rumsey. Both suspects exited the residence and were taken into custody.

A search warrant at the residence and of the vehicle lead to a seizure of a firearm, and ammunition as well as spent shell casings were found.

Crystal Anne Primrose, 30, from Stettler, Alta. has been charged with discharging a firearm, six firearm offences, recklessly discharging a firearm, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

James Hussey, 49, from Rumsey, Alta. has been charged with dangerous driving, discharging a firearm with intent, six firearm offences, recklessly discharging a firearm, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Both suspects remain in custody till they’re scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

RCMP said that even though charges have been laid the investigation is still under way and are asking anyone with dashcam footage of, a white/blue Chevrolet truck on Sept. 15 between 8:30 am and 9:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 56 to Highway 9, Range Road 210 to Highway 839 and Highway 839 to Rumsey, to contact police at 403-823-7590 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

