Defence won’t call evidence in Ibrahim Ali B.C. teen murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

The trial of a man accused of murdering a young teen girl and leaving her body in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago has entered its final stages.

Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali told a jury in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday that they will not call any evidence in defence of their client, and that Crown prosecutors haven’t proven he is guilty.

That leaves closing arguments by both legal teams, which could begin Thursday Nov. 30.

Ali has pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder in the case. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

The victim was reported missing on July 18, 2017, and her half-naked body was found in a wooded area of Central Park just hours later, in the early morning of the following day.

Prosecutors have entered about 50 exhibits of evidence, and jurors have heard from more than 40 witnesses in the near eight-month trial.

The Crown alleges that Ali, who had never met the victim, grabbed her from a trail in the park and sexually assaulted her before strangling her to death.

The pathologist who conducted the girl’s autopsy testified that she suffered “blunt force” head injuries and that he was “certain” she died of strangulation, but that he could not be sure where she had died.

DNA evidence was a critical element of the Crown’s case, and jurors heard from RCMP forensic biologist Christine Crossman that DNA matching Ali’s was found inside the girl.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough argued that there was no evidence that whoever had “forced sex or sex” with the victim was the same person who killed her, and that stains on her clothing were not tested for DNA.

Jurors were told to disregard testimony from sexual assault expert Dr. Tracy Pickett, after she was found dead before defence completed cross examination. Police said they did not suspect criminality in her death, and the trial judge told jurors not to speculate about how she died.

Prosecutors also presented banking records that showed Ali was in Burnaby the day of the killing, however the court heard they did not show the address or time of the purchases.

The court also heard a Bell employee’s testimony that a cellphone Crown says belonged to Ali connected to a tower near Central Park on the night of the killing. Another expert told the court that tower connections could be affected by things like tall buildings or capacity issues.

Jurors also heard from police officers who were first on the scene when her body was found, and from the victim’s mother and brother who testified about their final interactions and their relationships with the girl.

Ali did not testify during the trial, and defence has not presented a theory of how the victim died.