National

Crime

Hunting knife, sword seized in Belleville: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
A 40-year-old man has been charged after police were called to the reports of a man armed with a knife near Ashley Lane Monday afternoon.
A 40-year-old man has been charged after police were called to the reports of a man armed with a knife near Ashley Lane Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A hunting knife and a sword were seized after a man was arrested in Belleville on Monday afternoon, police say.

A man armed with a knife was reported near Ashley Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the man at first refused to drop the knife but eventually complied and was arrested without further incident. A hunting knife and sword were seized, police said Tuesday.

Police say the man was under a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour as well as other conditions.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with carrying dangerous weapons as well as two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man was held in police custody before a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

