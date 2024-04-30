Hunting knife, sword seized in Belleville: police

A hunting knife and a sword were seized after a man was arrested in Belleville on Monday afternoon, police say.
A man armed with a knife was reported near Ashley Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Police say the man at first refused to drop the knife but eventually complied and was arrested without further incident. A hunting knife and sword were seized, police said Tuesday.
Police say the man was under a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour as well as other conditions.
The 40-year-old man has been charged with carrying dangerous weapons as well as two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The man was held in police custody before a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
