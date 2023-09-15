Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ibrahim Ali: Accused’s lawyer says DNA found in slain teen might not be killer’s

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for man accused of killing Burnaby girl'
Trial begins for man accused of killing Burnaby girl
The trial has begun for Ibrahim Ali, the man charged with first degree murder in the death of a Burnaby teen in September 2018. As Rumina Daya reports, the trial began with the crown's opening statement. – Apr 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

A defence lawyer at the Ibrahim Ali murder trial in British Columbia Supreme Court has raised the possibility that the person whose DNA was found inside the victim may not be the one who killed the teenager.

Kevin McCullough has finished cross-examining forensic biologist Christine Crossman, focusing on the fact Ali’s genetic profile only matched samples found in the young teen girl’s vaginal and anal areas.

Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial hears from forensic pathologist who conducted autopsy on teen victim'
Ibrahim Ali trial hears from forensic pathologist who conducted autopsy on teen victim

McCullough questioned the decision by investigators not to test some evidence that may establish another suspect in the case, asking Crossman to confirm if she has an idea whether stains found on the girl’s clothing contained DNA.

Story continues below advertisement

The body of the girl, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, was found in Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., in July 2017.

McCullough asked Crossman if she or the police noted that it was important to establish beyond a reasonable doubt the time of death and the time of sexual contact in this case, to which Crossman replied that DNA evidence can’t be used to establish such timelines.

Crown prosecutors said earlier in the trial that evidence would show that Ali sexually assaulted the girl in a random killing.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultHomicideFirst Degree MurderJusticeDNAIbrahim Aliibrahim ali trialDNA Evidenceburnaby teen murderTeen MurderBurnaby Murderali trialyoung teen murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices