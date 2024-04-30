Kingston police search for armed robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help tracking down a suspect after a Kingston grocery store was robbed at knifepoint last week.

Investigators say the lone male suspect paid for two canned drinks but then pulled out a large knife and demanded cash from the cashier working at the store near the corner of Montreal Street and Railway Street Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the cashier refused to hand over cash, police say the suspect took a case of chocolate bars and ran out the door.

The suspect was wearing a heavy dark blue jacket with a black hoodie pulled up over a baseball cap, and police say the man’s hat had a red beak with a white “C” stitched inside a black circle.

The say the suspect was clean-shaven and had “dirt-covered hands.”

He was also wearing a beige, red and white glove on his left hand and a beige glove with a dark palm on his right hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.