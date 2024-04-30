Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police search for armed robbery suspect

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a grocery store. View image in full screen
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a grocery store. Kingston Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are asking for help tracking down a suspect after a Kingston grocery store was robbed at knifepoint last week.

Investigators say the lone male suspect paid for two canned drinks but then pulled out a large knife and demanded cash from the cashier working at the store near the corner of Montreal Street and Railway Street Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the cashier refused to hand over cash, police say the suspect took a case of chocolate bars and ran out the door.

The suspect was wearing a heavy dark blue jacket with a black hoodie pulled up over a baseball cap, and police say the man’s hat had a red beak with a white “C” stitched inside a black circle.

Trending Now

The say the suspect was clean-shaven and had “dirt-covered hands.”

He was also wearing a beige, red and white glove on his left hand and a beige glove with a dark palm on his right hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices