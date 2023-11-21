Menu

Crime

Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2023 1:30 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife.

According to a Boston Police Department report, Lucic appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his apartment early Saturday after his wife reported that he tried to choke her. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that her husband had pulled her hair, but said he did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

Milan Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of two-and-a-half years in prison.

Lucic did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, and a pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 19. As condition of his bail, Lucic was prohibited from abusing the alleged victim and from consuming alcohol.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, centre, stands during his arraignment Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, on an assault charge in connection with his arrest over the weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. Lucic has been released on personal recognizance bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. View image in full screen
Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, centre, stands during his arraignment Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, on an assault charge in connection with his arrest over the weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. Lucic has been released on personal recognizance bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

The judge granted a motion from Lucic’s attorney that he be allowed to attend the next hearing by video call.

Lucic’s agent did not reply to an email seeking comment over the weekend, and did not respond to a text message seeking comment Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. He has two assists in four games this season.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family any support necessary but declined to otherwise comment on the arrest.

Before signing with the Bruins to return to Boston for the 2023-24 hockey season, Lucic played for the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

© 2023 The Associated Press

