Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 15 2019 8:50pm 00:47 Oilers’ Lucic says Hitchcock has encouraged him Oilers forward Milan Lucic has three goals in his last four games. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters about his good start to 2019 and how Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock has been a source of encouragement. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4851712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4851712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?