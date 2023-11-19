Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Striking union, Rogers Communications reach tentative deal in Metro Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2023 4:00 pm
Rogers Communications Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing nearly 300 striking workers in Metro Vancouver after contract talks broke down and the company issued a lock-out notice earlier this month. Rogers signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Rogers Communications Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing nearly 300 striking workers in Metro Vancouver after contract talks broke down and the company issued a lock-out notice earlier this month. Rogers signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rogers Communications Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing nearly 300 striking workers in Metro Vancouver, after contract talks broke down and the company issued a lock-out notice earlier this month.

A statement from Rogers spokesman Cam Gordon says the company is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement, adding the goal “has always been to achieve a negotiated settlement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers.”

Representatives of United Steelworkers Local 1944 Unit 60 have not responded to multiple requests to confirm the tentative deal.

Rogers had issued the lock-out notice shortly after the union announced plans for a series of rotating strikes.

At the time, the union said it issued the 72-hour strike notice after rejecting a proposal from the company it described as “a shameful attack on our members, their families and the communities Rogers serves.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians across Lower Mainland'
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians across Lower Mainland

A statement from Rogers says it asked the union to provide clarity on the planned job action, but “no further details were shared,” and the company took what it describes as the reluctant step to issue a lock-out notice and activate contingency plans to ensure it could provide customers with uninterrupted service.

Trending Now

The company did not confirm any details or timing about the tentative deal.

The workers are former Shaw technicians who were absorbed by Rogers when the companies merged last spring. They support homes and businesses for internet, phone and television services in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, B.C.

The two sides had been negotiating since February as union members worked under the terms of their previous collective agreement that expired on March 23.

Workers voted 99.6 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in September, after starting a conciliation process with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The union has said recent job losses associated with the merger, meant to reduce overlap following Rogers’ $26-billion takeover, call into question the company’s commitment to creating 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada over five years.

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices