Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man hospitalized in stabbing, no arrests made: WPS investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 6:44 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a man is in hospital after a stabbing and no arrests have been made so far.

On Friday at 11:50 p.m. police went to the first 100 block of Isabel Street responding to a report of a stabbing and there they found the injured 40-year-old man.

The man was suffering from serious bodily injuries from the stabbing. Officers gave him emergency medical care using a tourniquet and then he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition for emergency surgery.

Click to play video: 'Violent crime in Winnipeg'
Violent crime in Winnipeg
Trending Now

He has since been upgraded to stable. Police say several suspects fled before they arrived and the investigation led to the belief that the assault happened in the vicinity of Balmoral Street/Isabel Street by the yet-to-be-identified suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is believed to have entered a retail business for assistance.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices