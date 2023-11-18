Man hospitalized in stabbing, no arrests made: WPS investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man is in hospital after a stabbing and no arrests have been made so far.

On Friday at 11:50 p.m. police went to the first 100 block of Isabel Street responding to a report of a stabbing and there they found the injured 40-year-old man.

The man was suffering from serious bodily injuries from the stabbing. Officers gave him emergency medical care using a tourniquet and then he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition for emergency surgery.

Violent crime in Winnipeg

He has since been upgraded to stable. Police say several suspects fled before they arrived and the investigation led to the belief that the assault happened in the vicinity of Balmoral Street/Isabel Street by the yet-to-be-identified suspects.

The man is believed to have entered a retail business for assistance.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online.